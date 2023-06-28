Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] is 80.30% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Palo Alto Networks Inc. [NASDAQ: PANW] jumped around 7.79 points on 06/27/23, while shares priced at $251.59 at the close of the session, up 3.20%. The company report on June 2, 2023 at 6:46 PM that Palo Alto Networks Set to S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P Dow Jones Indices (“S&P DJI”) will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, June 20, to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The U.S. equity markets will be closed on Monday, June 19 in observance of the Juneteenth holiday. The changes ensure each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. All companies moving to the S&P MidCap 400 are more representative of the mid-cap market space, and all companies moving to the S&P SmallCap 600 are more representative of the small-cap market space. The companies being removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 are no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASD:PANW) will replace DISH Network Corp. (NASD:DISH) in the S&P 500, and DISH Network will replace Cutera Inc. (NASD:CUTR) in the S&P SmallCap 600.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.30M shares, PANW reached a trading volume of 7013634 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PANW shares is $240.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PANW stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Palo Alto Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palo Alto Networks Inc. is set at 7.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for PANW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 61.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for PANW in the course of the last twelve months was 26.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has PANW stock performed recently?

Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.13. With this latest performance, PANW shares gained by 20.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 75.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PANW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.64 for Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 207.67, while it was recorded at 245.48 for the last single week of trading, and 177.67 for the last 200 days.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PANW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Palo Alto Networks Inc. go to 33.88%.

Insider trade positions for Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]