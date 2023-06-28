Oppenheimer slashes price target on Clarivate Plc [CLVT] – find out why.

Clarivate Plc [NYSE: CLVT] traded at a high on 06/27/23, posting a 3.03 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $9.18. The company report on June 22, 2023 at 3:00 AM that Clarivate Announces Partnership with AI21 Labs as part of its Generative AI Strategy to Drive Growth.

Embedding generative AI to enable market-leading academic conversational discovery.

Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a global leader in connecting people and organizations to intelligence they can trust to transform their world, today announced a strategic partnership with AI21 Labs, a pioneer in generative artificial intelligence (AI). The collaboration will integrate large language models into solutions from Clarivate, to enable intuitive academic conversational search and discovery, specifically designed to foster researcher excellence and drive success for researchers and students, while adhering to core academic principles and values.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4223806 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Clarivate Plc stands at 2.29% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.44%.

The market cap for CLVT stock reached $6.22 billion, with 674.80 million shares outstanding and 555.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.36M shares, CLVT reached a trading volume of 4223806 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Clarivate Plc [CLVT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLVT shares is $11.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLVT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Clarivate Plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clarivate Plc is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLVT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLVT in the course of the last twelve months was 14.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has CLVT stock performed recently?

Clarivate Plc [CLVT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.34. With this latest performance, CLVT shares gained by 21.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLVT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.78 for Clarivate Plc [CLVT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.31, while it was recorded at 8.91 for the last single week of trading, and 9.48 for the last 200 days.

Clarivate Plc [CLVT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clarivate Plc [CLVT] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.98 and a Gross Margin at +37.42. Clarivate Plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -148.89.

Return on Total Capital for CLVT is now 1.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.97. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -42.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Clarivate Plc [CLVT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.93. Additionally, CLVT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 93.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Clarivate Plc [CLVT] managed to generate an average of -$341,397 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.Clarivate Plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Clarivate Plc [CLVT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLVT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clarivate Plc go to 8.95%.

Insider trade positions for Clarivate Plc [CLVT]