On Holding AG [ONON] Revenue clocked in at $1.58 billion, up 82.40% YTD: What’s Next?

On Holding AG [NYSE: ONON] closed the trading session at $31.30 on 06/27/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $30.67, while the highest price level was $31.68. The company report on May 16, 2023 at 5:00 AM that On Reports First Quarter 2023 Results.

On starts the year with another record net sales quarter ahead of expectations. Q1 2023 net sales of CHF 420.2 million and a growth rate of 78.3% year-over-year are a further validation of the strong brand momentum across all regions, channels and product groups. The significantly improved operational environment and product availability versus the prior year period contributed to the strong growth and allowed On to capture the full momentum of the brand.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

On delivers a first quarter gross profit margin of 58.3%, up from 51.8% in the prior year period, reflecting the normalized supply chain environment and the resulting discontinuation of exceptional air freight usage, which had weighed on profitability during the first quarter of 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 82.40 percent and weekly performance of 6.07 percent. The stock has been moved at 88.33 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 17.45 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 3.51 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.79M shares, ONON reached to a volume of 4034713 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about On Holding AG [ONON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ONON shares is $34.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ONON stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for On Holding AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for On Holding AG is set at 1.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for ONON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.41.

ONON stock trade performance evaluation

On Holding AG [ONON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.07. With this latest performance, ONON shares gained by 17.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 88.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 64.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ONON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.57 for On Holding AG [ONON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.32, while it was recorded at 29.90 for the last single week of trading, and 22.92 for the last 200 days.

On Holding AG [ONON]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and On Holding AG [ONON] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.96 and a Gross Margin at +52.77. On Holding AG’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.72.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.20.

On Holding AG’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

On Holding AG [ONON]: Insider Ownership positions