Northcoast lifts The Boeing Company [BA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] price surged by 1.87 percent to reach at $3.85. The company report on June 21, 2023 at 4:57 AM that Akasa Air Orders Four 737-8s To Support International Growth Plans.

– India’s newest airline increases 737 order book to 76 jets, supporting its growth strategy.

Boeing [NYSE:BA] and Akasa Air today announced an order for four additional 737-8 jets at the Paris Air Show. Akasa Air, which launched operations in 2022 with its first 737-8, has rapidly grown its market share and fleet to 19 airplanes across 16 destinations to support the fast-growing market in India.

A sum of 4400809 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.48M shares. The Boeing Company shares reached a high of $209.66 and dropped to a low of $206.08 until finishing in the latest session at $209.43.

The one-year BA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.04. The average equity rating for BA stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru's Opinion on The Boeing Company [BA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BA shares is $235.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BA stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northcoast have made an estimate for The Boeing Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Boeing Company is set at 5.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for BA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for BA in the course of the last twelve months was 25.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

BA Stock Performance Analysis:

The Boeing Company [BA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.38. With this latest performance, BA shares gained by 4.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.27 for The Boeing Company [BA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 206.87, while it was recorded at 207.62 for the last single week of trading, and 188.39 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Boeing Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Boeing Company [BA] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.34 and a Gross Margin at +5.20. The Boeing Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.41.

Return on Total Capital for BA is now -8.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.29. Additionally, BA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 137.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Boeing Company [BA] managed to generate an average of -$31,635 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.The Boeing Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

