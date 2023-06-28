Market cap of Tivic Health Systems Inc. [TIVC] reaches 3.99M – now what?

Tivic Health Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: TIVC] jumped around 0.04 points on 06/27/23, while shares priced at $0.14 at the close of the session, up 38.96%. The company report on June 27, 2023 at 9:15 AM that Tivic Health Signs Distribution Agreement with Cardinal Health.

Tivic Health® Systems, Inc. (“Tivic”, “Company”, Nasdaq: TIVC), a health tech company that develops and commercializes bioelectronic medicine, today announced that the Company has entered into a non-exclusive distribution agreement with Cardinal Health (RGH Enterprises) for Tivic’s products.

Cardinal Health is a leading distributor and manufacturer of medical products and services for healthcare facilities worldwide. With the goal of improving the lives of people every day, Cardinal Health supplies medical and laboratory products to nearly 90% of U.S. hospitals, more than 60,000 U.S. pharmacies, and over 10,000 specialty physician offices and clinics. They provide in excess of 3.4 million patients with 46,000 home healthcare products, and their digital ecosystem, which supports medication adherence, currently reaches beyond 23 million patients and over 60 payers.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.44M shares, TIVC reached a trading volume of 159904243 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tivic Health Systems Inc. [TIVC]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tivic Health Systems Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for TIVC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

How has TIVC stock performed recently?

Tivic Health Systems Inc. [TIVC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.97. With this latest performance, TIVC shares gained by 15.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TIVC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.59 for Tivic Health Systems Inc. [TIVC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1243, while it was recorded at 0.1081 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7143 for the last 200 days.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. [TIVC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Tivic Health Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Insider trade positions for Tivic Health Systems Inc. [TIVC]