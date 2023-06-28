Market cap of Realty Income Corporation [O] reaches 40.62B – now what?

Realty Income Corporation [NYSE: O] traded at a high on 06/27/23, posting a 0.40 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $60.19. The company report on June 22, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Realty Income Announces Transition of Chief Financial Officer Role.

Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, is pleased to announce the transition of its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Treasurer roles from Christie Kelly to Jonathan Pong, currently the company’s Head of Corporate Finance, effective January 1, 2024. The decision to appoint Mr. Pong as the new CFO comes as Ms. Kelly has decided to retire at the end of the year and follows a planned succession process. He will report to Realty Income’s President and CEO, Sumit Roy.

Mr. Pong brings a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of Realty Income’s financial operations. Since joining the company in 2014, he has played a pivotal role in the company’s growth and has consistently demonstrated his expertise in financial management and strategic planning. In his current role as Senior Vice President and Head of Corporate Finance, Mr. Pong oversees the company’s capital markets, derivatives, financial planning and analysis and investor relations functions, and has spearheaded key initiatives that have contributed to the company’s financial success. His comprehensive knowledge of our business, combined with his strategic mindset and leadership skills, make him the ideal candidate to lead the finance and accounting function.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4820122 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Realty Income Corporation stands at 1.41% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.30%.

The market cap for O stock reached $40.62 billion, with 660.46 million shares outstanding and 626.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.90M shares, O reached a trading volume of 4820122 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Realty Income Corporation [O]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for O shares is $69.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on O stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Realty Income Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Realty Income Corporation is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for O stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24.

How has O stock performed recently?

Realty Income Corporation [O] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.23. With this latest performance, O shares gained by 2.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for O stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.49 for Realty Income Corporation [O]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.87, while it was recorded at 59.60 for the last single week of trading, and 62.69 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Realty Income Corporation [O]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for O. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Realty Income Corporation go to 22.62%.

Insider trade positions for Realty Income Corporation [O]