Market cap of National CineMedia Inc. [NCMI] reaches 60.02M – now what?

National CineMedia Inc. [NASDAQ: NCMI] gained 5.93% on the last trading session, reaching $0.31 price per share at the time. The company report on June 27, 2023 at 4:01 PM that National CineMedia Plan of Reorganization Confirmed.

Plan of Reorganization Strengthens Balance Sheet through Full Equitization of Debt.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Maintaining Its Dominant Position as the Largest Cinema Advertising Platform in the U.S.

National CineMedia Inc. represents 145.51 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $60.02 million with the latest information. NCMI stock price has been found in the range of $0.2815 to $0.3199.

If compared to the average trading volume of 13.22M shares, NCMI reached a trading volume of 4038529 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about National CineMedia Inc. [NCMI]:

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for National CineMedia Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for National CineMedia Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for NCMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24.

Trading performance analysis for NCMI stock

National CineMedia Inc. [NCMI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.81. With this latest performance, NCMI shares gained by 0.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.15 for National CineMedia Inc. [NCMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3110, while it was recorded at 0.2865 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3719 for the last 200 days.

National CineMedia Inc. [NCMI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and National CineMedia Inc. [NCMI] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.10 and a Gross Margin at +40.05. National CineMedia Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.52.

National CineMedia Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

National CineMedia Inc. [NCMI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NCMI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for National CineMedia Inc. go to -6.33%.

An analysis of insider ownership at National CineMedia Inc. [NCMI]