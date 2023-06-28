Market cap of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. [MRSN] reaches 415.72M – now what?

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: MRSN] price surged by 10.46 percent to reach at $0.34. The company report on June 15, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Mersana Therapeutics Announces Partial Clinical Hold on UP-NEXT and UPGRADE-A Clinical Trials.

UPLIFT top-line data expected by early August.

A sum of 3803783 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.02M shares. Mersana Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $3.62 and dropped to a low of $3.125 until finishing in the latest session at $3.59.

The one-year MRSN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 68.2. The average equity rating for MRSN stock is currently 1.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Mersana Therapeutics Inc. [MRSN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRSN shares is $11.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRSN stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Mersana Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mersana Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.37.

MRSN Stock Performance Analysis:

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. [MRSN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.36. With this latest performance, MRSN shares dropped by -51.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.06 for Mersana Therapeutics Inc. [MRSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.30, while it was recorded at 3.29 for the last single week of trading, and 6.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Mersana Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. [MRSN] shares currently have an operating margin of -766.59 and a Gross Margin at +96.51. Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -768.26.

Return on Total Capital for MRSN is now -140.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -143.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -191.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -75.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mersana Therapeutics Inc. [MRSN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 39.92. Additionally, MRSN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mersana Therapeutics Inc. [MRSN] managed to generate an average of -$1,352,397 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. [MRSN] Insider Position Details