Market cap of Heliogen Inc. [HLGN] reaches 47.33M – now what?

Heliogen Inc. [NYSE: HLGN] jumped around 0.04 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.25 at the close of the session, up 19.81%. The company report on June 20, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Heliogen and NantG Power Announce Strategic Collaboration to Innovate Solar Thermal Calcination Design.

Research & design for cutting-edge pilot calcination facility to advance sustainable energy storage technologies.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Heliogen, Inc. (“Heliogen”) (NYSE: HLGN), a leading provider of AI-enabled concentrating solar energy technology, and NantG Power, LLC, an advanced battery and manufacturing company developing a radical new approach to designing and manufacturing batteries, today announced an engineering services agreement to leverage Heliogen’s core intellectual property to develop a pilot solar thermal calcination facility.

Heliogen Inc. stock is now -64.05% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HLGN Stock saw the intraday high of $0.265 and lowest of $0.2232 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.28, which means current price is +33.44% above from all time high which was touched on 01/18/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.99M shares, HLGN reached a trading volume of 4226481 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Heliogen Inc. [HLGN]?

Citigroup have made an estimate for Heliogen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Heliogen Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.64.

How has HLGN stock performed recently?

Heliogen Inc. [HLGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.24. With this latest performance, HLGN shares dropped by -2.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.21 for Heliogen Inc. [HLGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2616, while it was recorded at 0.2313 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7776 for the last 200 days.

Heliogen Inc. [HLGN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Heliogen Inc. [HLGN] shares currently have an operating margin of -1114.76 and a Gross Margin at -30.46. Heliogen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1032.65.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -84.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -63.24.

Heliogen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Insider trade positions for Heliogen Inc. [HLGN]