Market cap of Dominion Energy Inc. [D] reaches 44.14B – now what?

Dominion Energy Inc. [NYSE: D] traded at a low on 06/27/23, posting a -0.53 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $52.51. The company report on June 21, 2023 at 10:00 AM that Dominion Energy Virginia Offers Customers Assistance and Cooling Tips as Summer Begins.

With warmer temperatures approaching, Dominion Energy Virginia is offering customers several bill assistance options and ways to save, while staying cool this summer.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

“When dealing with extremely hot temperatures, we recommend starting at the thermostat,” said Ed Baine, President of Dominion Energy Virginia. “Up to 50% of a customer’s annual energy costs come from heating and cooling. We recommend focusing on ways to keep your home cool without overusing your air conditioning unit to avoid higher energy bills. Simple things like raising your thermostat a couple of degrees, while using fans, and closing blinds and curtains during the hottest parts of the day, can help reduce your energy bill.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3675560 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Dominion Energy Inc. stands at 2.09% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.08%.

The market cap for D stock reached $44.14 billion, with 835.20 million shares outstanding and 832.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.89M shares, D reached a trading volume of 3675560 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dominion Energy Inc. [D]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for D shares is $60.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on D stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Dominion Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dominion Energy Inc. is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for D stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.65.

How has D stock performed recently?

Dominion Energy Inc. [D] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.24. With this latest performance, D shares gained by 4.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for D stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.75 for Dominion Energy Inc. [D]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.95, while it was recorded at 52.68 for the last single week of trading, and 60.27 for the last 200 days.

Dominion Energy Inc. [D]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dominion Energy Inc. [D] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.79 and a Gross Margin at +52.36. Dominion Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.74.

Return on Total Capital for D is now 5.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.47. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dominion Energy Inc. [D] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 165.82. Additionally, D Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 151.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dominion Energy Inc. [D] managed to generate an average of $57,267 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Dominion Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Dominion Energy Inc. [D]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for D. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dominion Energy Inc. go to 9.00%.

Insider trade positions for Dominion Energy Inc. [D]