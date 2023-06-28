Market cap of Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. [AHI] reaches 27.24M – now what?

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. [NASDAQ: AHI] gained 13.27% or 0.15 points to close at $1.28 with a heavy trading volume of 8572801 shares. The company report on May 1, 2023 at 7:30 AM that AHI Commentary for the Quarter Ended 31 March 2023.

Highlights.

AHI – wellteq – Vertica integration completed following their acquisitions in the first half of the 2022/23 Financial Year.

The daily chart for AHI points out that the company has recorded 216.05% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.56M shares, AHI reached to a volume of 8572801 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. [AHI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for AHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 45.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

Trading performance analysis for AHI stock

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. [AHI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 72.97. With this latest performance, AHI shares gained by 307.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 216.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 91.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.32 for Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. [AHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5764, while it was recorded at 1.2960 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5149 for the last 200 days.

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. [AHI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. [AHI] shares currently have an operating margin of -9909.40. Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11481.18.

Return on Total Capital for AHI is now -341.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -564.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -568.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -334.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. [AHI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.39. Additionally, AHI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.34.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. [AHI]