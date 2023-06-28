Market Analysts see Valley National Bancorp [VLY] gaining to $10. Time to buy?

Valley National Bancorp [NASDAQ: VLY] gained 1.44% on the last trading session, reaching $7.73 price per share at the time. The company report on May 25, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Valley Bank Invested More than $3.4 Billion to Support Its Communities in 2022.

New Corporate Social Responsibility Report Released.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY), the holding company for Valley National Bank, released “Inspiring Change” – the Bank’s 2022 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report that highlights its commitment to drive social, economic, and environmental success within the communities it serves. In 2022, Valley invested more than $3.4 Billion to support organizations and communities in New Jersey, New York, Florida, Alabama, California, and Illinois. To view the full report, click here or visit https://valley.com/2022-csr.

Valley National Bancorp represents 507.11 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.10 billion with the latest information. VLY stock price has been found in the range of $7.55 to $7.82.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.61M shares, VLY reached a trading volume of 3849409 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Valley National Bancorp [VLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VLY shares is $10.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Valley National Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Valley National Bancorp is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for VLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for VLY in the course of the last twelve months was 10.75.

Trading performance analysis for VLY stock

Valley National Bancorp [VLY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.27. With this latest performance, VLY shares gained by 2.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.71 for Valley National Bancorp [VLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.85, while it was recorded at 7.69 for the last single week of trading, and 10.41 for the last 200 days.

Valley National Bancorp [VLY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Valley National Bancorp [VLY] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.96. Valley National Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.02.

Return on Total Capital for VLY is now 9.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Valley National Bancorp [VLY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.77. Additionally, VLY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Valley National Bancorp [VLY] managed to generate an average of $148,680 per employee.

Valley National Bancorp [VLY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Valley National Bancorp go to 5.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Valley National Bancorp [VLY]