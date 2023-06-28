Market Analysts see Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR] falling to $10. Time to buy?

Luminar Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: LAZR] surged by $0.27 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $6.35 during the day while it closed the day at $6.33. The company report on June 6, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Luminar and Plus Partner for LiDAR and AI-Based Assisted Driving Software for Trucking.

Plus selects Luminar as the exclusive long-range lidar in factory-installed PlusDrive for its commercial vehicle OEM partners.

Luminar and Plus collaborate to provide assisted driving software to commercial vehicle OEMs.

Luminar Technologies Inc. stock has also loss -6.91% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LAZR stock has declined by -5.24% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 11.64% and gained 27.88% year-on date.

The market cap for LAZR stock reached $2.44 billion, with 370.74 million shares outstanding and 247.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.77M shares, LAZR reached a trading volume of 4479256 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LAZR shares is $11.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LAZR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Luminar Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Luminar Technologies Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for LAZR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 50.47.

LAZR stock trade performance evaluation

Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.91. With this latest performance, LAZR shares dropped by -3.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LAZR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.40 for Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.35, while it was recorded at 6.32 for the last single week of trading, and 6.99 for the last 200 days.

Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR] shares currently have an operating margin of -1135.44 and a Gross Margin at -148.13. Luminar Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1095.73.

Return on Total Capital for LAZR is now -64.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -63.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -519.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -56.78. Additionally, LAZR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 104.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 92.41.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Luminar Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR]: Insider Ownership positions