Market Analysts see Leafly Holdings Inc. [LFLY] gaining to $12. Time to buy?

Leafly Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: LFLY] traded at a high on 06/27/23, posting a 54.81 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.37. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Leafly Holdings, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Delivered Q1 2023 revenue of $11.2 million.

Reported net loss of $5.4 million, an improvement from net loss of $19.4 million in Q1 2022; Delivered Q1 2023 adjusted EBITDA loss of $3.3 million, ahead of guidance.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3640033 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Leafly Holdings Inc. stands at 32.38% while the volatility over the past one month is 18.56%.

The market cap for LFLY stock reached $16.21 million, with 38.70 million shares outstanding and 32.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 209.98K shares, LFLY reached a trading volume of 3640033 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Leafly Holdings Inc. [LFLY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LFLY shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LFLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Leafly Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 20, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Leafly Holdings Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for LFLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34.

How has LFLY stock performed recently?

Leafly Holdings Inc. [LFLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.41. With this latest performance, LFLY shares gained by 8.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LFLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.84 for Leafly Holdings Inc. [LFLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3362, while it was recorded at 0.2925 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5873 for the last 200 days.

Leafly Holdings Inc. [LFLY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Leafly Holdings Inc. [LFLY] shares currently have an operating margin of -59.13 and a Gross Margin at +87.63. Leafly Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.70.

Return on Total Capital for LFLY is now -54.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.18. Additionally, LFLY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 128.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 88.23.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 28.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.Leafly Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Insider trade positions for Leafly Holdings Inc. [LFLY]