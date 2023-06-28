Knightscope Inc. [KSCP] is -75.66% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Knightscope Inc. [NASDAQ: KSCP] closed the trading session at $0.46 on 06/27/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.389, while the highest price level was $0.52. The company report on June 27, 2023 at 9:50 AM that Knightscope Releases All-New KEMS Software Platform.

Technology Innovator Continues Drive to Reimagine Public Safety.

Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] (“Knightscope” or the “Company”), a leading developer of autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communication systems, today announced that it has released its Knightscope Emergency Management System (“KEMS”) platform in the continued drive to reimagine public safety.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -75.66 percent and weekly performance of -2.13 percent. The stock has been moved at -72.29 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 12.33 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -40.25 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.17M shares, KSCP reached to a volume of 13502441 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Knightscope Inc. [KSCP]:

Ascendiant Capital Markets have made an estimate for Knightscope Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Knightscope Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for KSCP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.86.

KSCP stock trade performance evaluation

Knightscope Inc. [KSCP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.13. With this latest performance, KSCP shares gained by 12.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KSCP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.59 for Knightscope Inc. [KSCP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5020, while it was recorded at 0.4123 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5361 for the last 200 days.

Knightscope Inc. [KSCP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Knightscope Inc. [KSCP] shares currently have an operating margin of -567.71 and a Gross Margin at -62.96. Knightscope Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -455.39.

Knightscope Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Knightscope Inc. [KSCP]: Insider Ownership positions