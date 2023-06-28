Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC] Stock trading around $6.23 per share: What’s Next?

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: KC] gained 12.45% or 0.69 points to close at $6.23 with a heavy trading volume of 4420459 shares. The company report on June 9, 2023 at 8:51 AM that Kingsoft Cloud Announces Share Purchase by Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Zou commented, “I am excited at leading Kingsoft Cloud, fully confident in the Company’s strategy, execution and long-term prospects, and I will continue to be committed to the Company’s future development.”.

It opened the trading session at $6.04, the shares rose to $6.4109 and dropped to $5.78, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for KC points out that the company has recorded 64.81% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -251.98% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.13M shares, KC reached to a volume of 4420459 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KC shares is $5.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KC stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for KC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.50.

Trading performance analysis for KC stock

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.56. With this latest performance, KC shares gained by 64.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 64.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.46 for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.52, while it was recorded at 6.01 for the last single week of trading, and 4.35 for the last 200 days.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.52 and a Gross Margin at +3.21. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -32.50.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.67.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC]