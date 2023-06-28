KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] stock Initiated by New Street analyst, price target now $22

KE Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BEKE] traded at a high on 06/27/23, posting a 1.66 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $15.30. The company report on June 15, 2023 at 8:00 AM that KE Holdings Inc. Announces Results of Annual General Meeting.

KE Holdings Inc. (“Beike” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BEKE; HKEX: 2423), a leading integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services, today announced that each of the proposed resolutions submitted for shareholders’ approval (the “Proposed Resolutions”) as set forth in the notice of annual general meeting dated April 27, 2023 have been adopted at the meeting held in Beijing, China today.

After the adoption of the Proposed Resolutions, all corporate authorizations and actions contemplated thereunder are approved, including, among other things, that (i) each of Mr. Tao Xu and Mr. Wangang Xu is re-elected as an executive director and Mr. Hansong Zhu is re-elected as an independent non-executive director of the Company, and (ii) the directors of the Company are granted a general unconditional mandate to allot, issue and deal with additional Class A ordinary shares or equivalents and a general unconditional mandate to repurchase the Company’s own shares, respectively, on the terms and in the periods as set out in the notice of annual general meeting.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 13479619 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of KE Holdings Inc. stands at 3.96% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.47%.

The market cap for BEKE stock reached $18.10 billion, with 1.26 billion shares outstanding and 1.19 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.32M shares, BEKE reached a trading volume of 13479619 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BEKE shares is $25.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BEKE stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

New Street have made an estimate for KE Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KE Holdings Inc. is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for BEKE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for BEKE in the course of the last twelve months was 14.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

How has BEKE stock performed recently?

KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.97. With this latest performance, BEKE shares gained by 0.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BEKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.19 for KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.05, while it was recorded at 15.08 for the last single week of trading, and 16.35 for the last 200 days.

KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.13 and a Gross Margin at +22.71. KE Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.28.

Return on Total Capital for BEKE is now -0.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.69. Additionally, BEKE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.14.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.KE Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BEKE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KE Holdings Inc. go to 65.49%.

