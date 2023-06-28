JP Morgan lifts Amcor plc [AMCR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Amcor plc [NYSE: AMCR] closed the trading session at $10.07 on 06/27/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.905, while the highest price level was $10.11. The company report on June 13, 2023 at 8:42 AM that Amcor Expands AmFiber™ Performance Paper Packaging to Include Culinary and Beverages.

Amcor launches further developments of its high performing paper packaging range and invests in increased paper packaging manufacturing capacity in Europe.

Amcor (NYSE: AMCR, ASX:AMC), a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions, has announced the expansion of its AmFiber™ Performance Paper packaging range in Europe to include heat seal sachets for dry culinary and beverage applications, such as instant coffee, drink powders, spices, seasonings, and dried soups.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -15.45 percent and weekly performance of -1.18 percent. The stock has been moved at -15.94 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.65 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -8.20 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.87M shares, AMCR reached to a volume of 5143352 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Amcor plc [AMCR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMCR shares is $10.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMCR stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Amcor plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amcor plc is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38.

AMCR stock trade performance evaluation

Amcor plc [AMCR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.18. With this latest performance, AMCR shares gained by 2.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.85 for Amcor plc [AMCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.32, while it was recorded at 10.02 for the last single week of trading, and 11.22 for the last 200 days.

Amcor plc [AMCR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Amcor plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Amcor plc [AMCR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMCR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amcor plc go to 1.34%.

