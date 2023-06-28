Invitae Corporation [NVTA] is -40.86% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Invitae Corporation [NYSE: NVTA] closed the trading session at $1.10 on 06/27/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.07, while the highest price level was $1.12. The company report on May 31, 2023 at 6:59 AM that Invitae to Present at the William Blair 43rd Annual Growth Stock Conference.

Invitae (NYSE: NVTA), a leading medical genetics company, today announced that Ken Knight, president and chief executive officer, will present at the William Blair 43rd Annual Growth Stock Conference on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at 12:40 p.m. Central Time.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

A live audio webcast of the presentation may be accessed by visiting the investors section of the company’s website at ir.invitae.com. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -40.86 percent and weekly performance of -9.09 percent. The stock has been moved at -41.80 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.85 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -12.70 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.50M shares, NVTA reached to a volume of 5717694 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Invitae Corporation [NVTA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVTA shares is $2.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVTA stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Invitae Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Invitae Corporation is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.57.

NVTA stock trade performance evaluation

Invitae Corporation [NVTA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.09. With this latest performance, NVTA shares gained by 1.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.12 for Invitae Corporation [NVTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2530, while it was recorded at 1.1180 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9922 for the last 200 days.

Invitae Corporation [NVTA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Invitae Corporation [NVTA] shares currently have an operating margin of -136.48 and a Gross Margin at +19.23. Invitae Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -601.64.

Return on Total Capital for NVTA is now -21.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -95.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -201.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -90.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Invitae Corporation [NVTA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,719.43. Additionally, NVTA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 94.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 89.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,700.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 93.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Invitae Corporation [NVTA] managed to generate an average of -$1,827,231 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Invitae Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Invitae Corporation [NVTA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVTA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Invitae Corporation go to 8.00%.

Invitae Corporation [NVTA]: Insider Ownership positions