ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] gain 284.68% so far this year. What now?

ImmunoGen Inc. [NASDAQ: IMGN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.85% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.05%. The company report on June 9, 2023 at 3:00 AM that ImmunoGen Presents Updated Findings from CADENZA Trial of Pivekimab Sunirine in Blastic Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cell Neoplasm at EHA 2023 Congress.

Interim Analysis from Phase 2 Trial Demonstrates Compelling Anti-Tumor Activity in Patients with Frontline and Relapsed/Refractory BPDCN; No New Safety Signals Identified.

Enrollment Continues in Frontline CADENZA Cohort; Top-Line Pivotal Data Expected in 2024.

Over the last 12 months, IMGN stock rose by 342.69%. The one-year ImmunoGen Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -2.8. The average equity rating for IMGN stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.75 billion, with 258.85 million shares outstanding and 219.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.92M shares, IMGN stock reached a trading volume of 3678089 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IMGN shares is $18.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IMGN stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for ImmunoGen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ImmunoGen Inc. is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for IMGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 39.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 40.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.81.

IMGN Stock Performance Analysis:

ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.05. With this latest performance, IMGN shares gained by 38.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 307.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 342.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.32 for ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.80, while it was recorded at 19.40 for the last single week of trading, and 6.80 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ImmunoGen Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] shares currently have an operating margin of -203.06 and a Gross Margin at +98.20. ImmunoGen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -204.93.

Return on Total Capital for IMGN is now -75.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -78.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -92.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -50.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.39. Additionally, IMGN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] managed to generate an average of -$804,798 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.ImmunoGen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] Insider Position Details