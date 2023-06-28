ICICI Bank Limited [IBN] Stock trading around $22.98 per share: What’s Next?

ICICI Bank Limited [NYSE: IBN] gained 1.23% or 0.28 points to close at $22.98 with a heavy trading volume of 5768999 shares. The company report on August 19, 2022 at 7:05 AM that RBC and ICICI Bank Canada collaborate to create a seamless banking experience for newcomers to Canada.

Collaboration agreement to focus on building banking solutions that simplify the financial transition for newcomers from the time they choose Canada to their arrival and beyond.

Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and ICICI Bank Canada, a wholly-owned subsidiary of ICICI Bank, today announced a collaboration to bring integrated banking solutions to newcomers moving to Canada. With this arrangement, newcomers will benefit from the trust of the ICICI Bank brand, combined with RBC’s network, offerings and scale in Canada.

It opened the trading session at $23.12, the shares rose to $23.23 and dropped to $22.93, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for IBN points out that the company has recorded 5.90% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -30.79% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.13M shares, IBN reached to a volume of 5768999 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ICICI Bank Limited [IBN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IBN shares is $29.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IBN stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for ICICI Bank Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ICICI Bank Limited is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for IBN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.96.

Trading performance analysis for IBN stock

ICICI Bank Limited [IBN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.59. With this latest performance, IBN shares gained by 1.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IBN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.10 for ICICI Bank Limited [IBN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.74, while it was recorded at 22.80 for the last single week of trading, and 21.92 for the last 200 days.

ICICI Bank Limited [IBN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ICICI Bank Limited [IBN] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.85. ICICI Bank Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.28.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.83.

ICICI Bank Limited [IBN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IBN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ICICI Bank Limited go to 21.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at ICICI Bank Limited [IBN]