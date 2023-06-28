Goldman lifts The Southern Company [SO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

The Southern Company [NYSE: SO] price plunged by -0.85 percent to reach at -$0.61. The company report on June 27, 2023 at 12:30 PM that Nicor Gas and Fox Valley Habitat for Humanity Break Ground on New Smart Neighborhood™ in Chicagoland.

Net zero affordable neighborhood demonstrates the importance of natural gas in a sustainable future for all.

Nicor Gas, Southern Company and Fox Valley Habitat for Humanity announced today the groundbreaking of a new community designed to be carbon-neutral and achieve net-zero in Aurora, Illinois. The largest natural gas distributor in the state is partnering with the Fox Valley Habitat for Humanity affiliate to offer new smart homes to first-time home buyers with an emphasis on resiliency and affordability.

A sum of 4005746 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.10M shares. The Southern Company shares reached a high of $71.945 and dropped to a low of $70.85 until finishing in the latest session at $71.12.

The one-year SO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.24. The average equity rating for SO stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Southern Company [SO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SO shares is $73.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SO stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for The Southern Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Southern Company is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for SO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.96.

SO Stock Performance Analysis:

The Southern Company [SO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.11. With this latest performance, SO shares gained by 1.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.47 for The Southern Company [SO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.89, while it was recorded at 71.25 for the last single week of trading, and 69.17 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Southern Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Southern Company [SO] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.33 and a Gross Margin at +24.14. The Southern Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.07.

Return on Total Capital for SO is now 6.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.36. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Southern Company [SO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 194.47. Additionally, SO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 171.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Southern Company [SO] managed to generate an average of $127,617 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.The Southern Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

SO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Southern Company go to 7.30%.

The Southern Company [SO] Insider Position Details