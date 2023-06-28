For Wayfair Inc. [W], Analyst sees a rise to $44. What next?

Wayfair Inc. [NYSE: W] traded at a high on 06/27/23, posting a 7.23 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $63.77. The company report on June 14, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Wayfair Releases Corporate Responsibility Report.

Wayfair (NYSE:W), one of the world’s largest destinations for the home, today released its second Corporate Responsibility Report, as the company shares and celebrates the progress made across its key areas of impact in 2022.

“We’re committed to making a positive difference in our communities, our workplace and our planet,” said Nathan Barr, Head of Corporate Affairs. “Wayfair’s focus on home extends to our social impact work to fight homelessness, and we’re using the power of our platform business model to empower customers to make sustainable choices when shopping with us. We’re also focused on running the business in a responsible and transparent way and have gone further in our reporting this year, referencing GRI and SASB frameworks for the first time.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5764923 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Wayfair Inc. stands at 6.47% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.25%.

The market cap for W stock reached $6.95 billion, with 110.00 million shares outstanding and 72.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.47M shares, W reached a trading volume of 5764923 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Wayfair Inc. [W]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for W shares is $49.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on W stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MoffettNathanson have made an estimate for Wayfair Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wayfair Inc. is set at 3.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for W stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58.

How has W stock performed recently?

Wayfair Inc. [W] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.83. With this latest performance, W shares gained by 82.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 86.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for W stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.78 for Wayfair Inc. [W]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.13, while it was recorded at 58.61 for the last single week of trading, and 40.26 for the last 200 days.

Wayfair Inc. [W]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wayfair Inc. [W] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.75 and a Gross Margin at +27.96. Wayfair Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.89.

Return on Total Capital for W is now -65.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -69.96. Additionally, W Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 258.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 116.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wayfair Inc. [W] managed to generate an average of -$84,535 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 38.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.00.Wayfair Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

