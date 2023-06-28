For NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRBO], Analyst sees a rise to $20. What next?

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: NRBO] jumped around 0.09 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.48 at the close of the session, up 23.05%. The company report on June 27, 2023 at 8:01 AM that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals’ Novel GLP1R and GCGR Dual Agonist, DA-1726, Shown to Elicit Superior Weight Loss Efficacy Compared to Semaglutide and Tirzepatide in Preclinical Models.

Preclinical Data Also Show DA-1726 Effectively Reduces Body Weight and Glycemic Control.

Data Presented in One ePoster Theater Discussion and Two General Poster Presentations at the American Diabetes Association 83rd Scientific Sessions.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is now -33.11% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NRBO Stock saw the intraday high of $0.49 and lowest of $0.3611 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 63.85, which means current price is +32.90% above from all time high which was touched on 04/17/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 370.58K shares, NRBO reached a trading volume of 5908789 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRBO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NRBO shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NRBO stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.13.

How has NRBO stock performed recently?

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRBO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.99. With this latest performance, NRBO shares dropped by -15.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NRBO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.96 for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRBO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5714, while it was recorded at 0.4064 for the last single week of trading, and 3.2788 for the last 200 days.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRBO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Insider trade positions for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRBO]