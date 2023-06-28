For Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE], Analyst sees a rise to $4. What next?

Coeur Mining Inc. [NYSE: CDE] plunged by -$0.12 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $2.94 during the day while it closed the day at $2.79. The company report on June 21, 2023 at 8:54 PM that Coeur Provides Silvertip Exploration Update.

-Drilling set to resume at Company’s centerpiece exploration project-.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Coeur Mining Inc. stock has also loss -5.10% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CDE stock has declined by -18.90% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -19.60% and lost -16.96% year-on date.

The market cap for CDE stock reached $942.10 million, with 300.95 million shares outstanding and 276.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.51M shares, CDE reached a trading volume of 3879872 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDE shares is $4.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDE stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Coeur Mining Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coeur Mining Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24.

CDE stock trade performance evaluation

Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.10. With this latest performance, CDE shares dropped by -6.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.95 for Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.29, while it was recorded at 2.85 for the last single week of trading, and 3.45 for the last 200 days.

Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.44 and a Gross Margin at +0.31. Coeur Mining Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.26.

Return on Total Capital for CDE is now -3.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 61.02. Additionally, CDE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 56.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] managed to generate an average of -$37,070 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Coeur Mining Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]: Insider Ownership positions