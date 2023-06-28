FedEx Corporation [FDX] Revenue clocked in at $94.09 billion, up 42.47% YTD: What’s Next?

FedEx Corporation [NYSE: FDX] jumped around 11.83 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $246.76 at the close of the session, up 5.04%. The company report on June 22, 2023 at 11:15 AM that FedEx Receives “OTHERS” Award From The Salvation Army.

FedEx Corporation

On June 1 in Kansas City, MO, Melissa Clark, FedEx Sales Manager, received on behalf of FedEx the OTHERS award from The Salvation Army. The organization let us know the following about the award:.

FedEx Corporation stock is now 42.47% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FDX Stock saw the intraday high of $246.89 and lowest of $236.01 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 248.15, which means current price is +41.39% above from all time high which was touched on 06/27/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.99M shares, FDX reached a trading volume of 4160325 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about FedEx Corporation [FDX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FDX shares is $254.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FDX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for FedEx Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FedEx Corporation is set at 5.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for FDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for FDX in the course of the last twelve months was 53.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has FDX stock performed recently?

FedEx Corporation [FDX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.52. With this latest performance, FDX shares gained by 9.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.79 for FedEx Corporation [FDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 227.41, while it was recorded at 234.56 for the last single week of trading, and 196.07 for the last 200 days.

FedEx Corporation [FDX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FedEx Corporation [FDX] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.26 and a Gross Margin at +21.26. FedEx Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.41.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.59.

FedEx Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for FedEx Corporation [FDX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FDX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for FedEx Corporation go to 4.78%.

Insider trade positions for FedEx Corporation [FDX]