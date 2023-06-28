Exelon Corporation [EXC] stock Initiated by Goldman analyst, price target now $39

Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ: EXC] closed the trading session at $40.82. The company report on June 26, 2023 at 11:14 AM that 56 Homes Now Fully Electric Through ComEd Low Income Whole Home Electrification Program.

Program delivers comprehensive upgrades to decarbonize, lower energy usage and costs in low-income homes across northern Illinois.

ComEd today announced a new milestone achieved in a program to advance the electrification of low-income homes across northern Illinois. To date, 56 single family homes have been retrofitted as part of ComEd’s Whole Home Electrification program, a first-of-its-kind initiative designed to convert single family and multi-unit homes to energy-saving, all-electric heating and cooling systems and appliances.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -5.57 percent and weekly performance of 0.20 percent. The stock has been moved at -4.00 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.32 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 0.74 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.41M shares, EXC reached to a volume of 6876620 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Exelon Corporation [EXC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXC shares is $45.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Exelon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exelon Corporation is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52.

EXC stock trade performance evaluation

Exelon Corporation [EXC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.20. With this latest performance, EXC shares gained by 3.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.04 for Exelon Corporation [EXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.16, while it was recorded at 40.54 for the last single week of trading, and 40.95 for the last 200 days.

Exelon Corporation [EXC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Exelon Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Exelon Corporation [EXC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exelon Corporation go to 16.00%.

Exelon Corporation [EXC]: Insider Ownership positions