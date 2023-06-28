EQT Corporation [EQT] Is Currently 0.32 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

EQT Corporation [NYSE: EQT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.32% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.65%. The company report on June 21, 2023 at 6:54 AM that EQT Releases 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance Report.

Company Aggressively Addresses Methane and Makes Significant Progress in Reducing Emissions.

EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT), the largest producer of natural gas in the United States, today announced the publication of its 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report. The report, which is titled Purpose. Power. Prosperity., highlights the Company’s significant reduction of methane emissions and continued progress in achieving net zero Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions,1 as well as its efforts to demonstrate how natural gas can play a leading role in providing energy security to the world and lowering global emissions.

Over the last 12 months, EQT stock rose by 14.96%. The one-year EQT Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.0. The average equity rating for EQT stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $14.71 billion, with 361.46 million shares outstanding and 358.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.35M shares, EQT stock reached a trading volume of 7889633 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on EQT Corporation [EQT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQT shares is $44.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQT stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. have made an estimate for EQT Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EQT Corporation is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for EQT in the course of the last twelve months was 6.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

EQT Stock Performance Analysis:

EQT Corporation [EQT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.65. With this latest performance, EQT shares gained by 10.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.25 for EQT Corporation [EQT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.52, while it was recorded at 39.79 for the last single week of trading, and 36.52 for the last 200 days.

Insight into EQT Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EQT Corporation [EQT] shares currently have an operating margin of +63.78 and a Gross Margin at +66.33. EQT Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.59.

Return on Total Capital for EQT is now 47.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EQT Corporation [EQT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 51.58. Additionally, EQT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 47.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, EQT Corporation [EQT] managed to generate an average of $2,380,329 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.EQT Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

EQT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQT Corporation go to 29.11%.

EQT Corporation [EQT] Insider Position Details