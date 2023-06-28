Enel Chile S.A. [ENIC] Stock trading around $3.43 per share: What’s Next?

Enel Chile S.A. [NYSE: ENIC] gained 1.78% on the last trading session, reaching $3.43 price per share at the time. The company report on April 26, 2023 at 4:25 PM that ENEL CHILE ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF THE 2022 ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 20-F.

Enel Chile (NYSE: ENIC) announced that it filed its 2022 annual report on Form 20–F with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on April 26, 2023.

Enel Chile is an integrated utility company engaged in the electricity generation, distribution, and services businesses in Chile through Enel Generación Chile S.A., Enel Green Power Chile S.A., Enel Distribución Chile S.A., and Enel X Chile SpA, respectively. The Company is engaged in the decarbonization of its power plants and the electrification of its final consumers.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.08M shares, ENIC reached a trading volume of 4783363 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Enel Chile S.A. [ENIC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENIC shares is $3.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENIC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Enel Chile S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enel Chile S.A. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENIC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56.

Trading performance analysis for ENIC stock

Enel Chile S.A. [ENIC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.31. With this latest performance, ENIC shares gained by 17.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 58.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 188.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENIC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.34 for Enel Chile S.A. [ENIC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.98, while it was recorded at 3.37 for the last single week of trading, and 2.27 for the last 200 days.

Enel Chile S.A. [ENIC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Enel Chile S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Enel Chile S.A. [ENIC]