Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] stock Upgrade by Barclays analyst, price target now $14

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [NYSE: ELAN] jumped around 0.33 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $10.21 at the close of the session, up 3.34%. The company report on June 5, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Elanco to Participate in Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) will attend the Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, June 12-13, 2023. Jeff Simmons, President and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat on Monday, June 12 at 5:40 p.m. ET (2:40 p.m. PT).

A live audio webcast will be available in the “Events and Presentations” section of Elanco’s investor website. A replay will be available for approximately 30 days.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated stock is now -16.45% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ELAN Stock saw the intraday high of $10.22 and lowest of $9.76 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 20.97, which means current price is +29.57% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.52M shares, ELAN reached a trading volume of 5883124 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ELAN shares is $13.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ELAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for ELAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for ELAN in the course of the last twelve months was 29.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has ELAN stock performed recently?

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.20. With this latest performance, ELAN shares gained by 23.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ELAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.45 for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.25, while it was recorded at 9.98 for the last single week of trading, and 11.43 for the last 200 days.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.71 and a Gross Margin at +44.66. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.77.

Return on Total Capital for ELAN is now 2.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 82.01. Additionally, ELAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 76.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] managed to generate an average of -$8,008 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings analysis for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ELAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated go to 7.00%.

Insider trade positions for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN]