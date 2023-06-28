DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] moved up 0.63: Why It’s Important

DocuSign Inc. [NASDAQ: DOCU] jumped around 0.32 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $50.93 at the close of the session, up 0.63%. The company report on June 8, 2023 at 4:06 PM that DocuSign welcomes American Express executive Anna Marrs to its Board of Directors.

New independent director brings significant financial services, digital transformation and risk management expertise.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) today announced the appointment of Anna Marrs to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Marrs will also join the Board’s Audit Committee.

DocuSign Inc. stock is now -8.10% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DOCU Stock saw the intraday high of $51.14 and lowest of $49.31 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 77.24, which means current price is +8.82% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.98M shares, DOCU reached a trading volume of 3867624 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOCU shares is $66.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOCU stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for DocuSign Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DocuSign Inc. is set at 2.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOCU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOCU in the course of the last twelve months was 21.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has DOCU stock performed recently?

DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.08. With this latest performance, DOCU shares dropped by -4.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOCU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.67 for DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.47, while it was recorded at 50.63 for the last single week of trading, and 54.02 for the last 200 days.

DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.09 and a Gross Margin at +78.25. DocuSign Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.87.

Return on Total Capital for DOCU is now -3.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 143.90. Additionally, DOCU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.39.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.91.DocuSign Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOCU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DocuSign Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]