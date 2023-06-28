Diversey Holdings Ltd. [DSEY] Stock trading around $8.39 per share: What’s Next?

Diversey Holdings Ltd. [NASDAQ: DSEY] jumped around 0.03 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $8.39 at the close of the session, up 0.36%. The company report on June 7, 2023 at 4:00 AM that New Study from Diversey shows that contact time and disinfectant formulation has a significant impact on the efficacies of disinfectant towelettes on hard, non-porous surfaces.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: DSEY), a leading provider of hygiene, infection prevention, and cleaning solutions has demonstrated in a recent study by Purdue University that disinfectant efficacy against Candida auris (C. auris) varied significantly with both product formula and contact time having a significant impact on disinfectant efficacy. The study suggests that healthcare facilities wanting the best hygiene outcomes should use disinfectants with an EPA approved label claim against C. auris and should ensure the surface is kept wet for the contact time listed on the label.

The Diversey funded, peer reviewed Voorn et al. study, selected for its impact on the hygiene and disinfection industry and published in the Scientific Reports journal by Voorn et al. is part of Diversey’s research into disinfection performance to study environmental surfaces and patient care equipment in healthcare facilities. Prior to this research, little was known about disinfectant efficacy against C. auris when wiping larger surfaces, such as would be found in healthcare facilities.

Diversey Holdings Ltd. stock is now 96.95% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DSEY Stock saw the intraday high of $8.40 and lowest of $8.38 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 8.41, which means current price is +96.03% above from all time high which was touched on 05/30/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.98M shares, DSEY reached a trading volume of 4317702 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DSEY shares is $8.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DSEY stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Diversey Holdings Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Diversey Holdings Ltd. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for DSEY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39.

Diversey Holdings Ltd. [DSEY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.36. With this latest performance, DSEY shares gained by 0.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 92.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DSEY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.82 for Diversey Holdings Ltd. [DSEY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.27, while it was recorded at 8.37 for the last single week of trading, and 6.38 for the last 200 days.

Diversey Holdings Ltd. [DSEY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Diversey Holdings Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Diversey Holdings Ltd. [DSEY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DSEY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Diversey Holdings Ltd. go to 16.20%.

