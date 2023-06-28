Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] gain 8.73% so far this year. What now?

Digital Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: DLR] surged by $1.82 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $109.02. The company report on June 5, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Digital Realty Appoints Colin McLean as Chief Revenue Officer.

Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), the largest global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, has announced the appointment of Colin McLean as Chief Revenue Officer reporting to President & Chief Executive Officer Andy Power. The company’s prior Chief Revenue Officer Corey Dyer will depart the company effective June 30, 2023.

As Chief Revenue Officer, McLean will lead Digital Realty’s global sales and marketing organization, deepening our focus on our customers and the value they can derive by leveraging PlatformDIGITAL globally to support the world’s largest meeting place for companies, technologies and data. McLean joined Digital Realty’s sales organization in 2017 and most recently led Sales in the Americas region. His prior senior leadership roles at Digital Realty included Senior Vice President, Global Accounts, and leader of the Global Sales Operations and Partnerships & Alliances efforts. McLean has over 25 years of sales and operational experience.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. stock has also gained 3.93% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DLR stock has inclined by 15.98% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 9.17% and gained 8.73% year-on date.

The market cap for DLR stock reached $31.42 billion, with 291.22 million shares outstanding and 287.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.11M shares, DLR reached a trading volume of 3854989 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DLR shares is $118.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DLR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Digital Realty Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Digital Realty Trust Inc. is set at 3.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for DLR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.46.

DLR stock trade performance evaluation

Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.93. With this latest performance, DLR shares gained by 18.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DLR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.72 for Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 99.41, while it was recorded at 106.04 for the last single week of trading, and 102.56 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DLR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Digital Realty Trust Inc. go to 11.02%.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR]: Insider Ownership positions