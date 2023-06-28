CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP] Revenue clocked in at $2.25 billion, up 16.36% YTD: What’s Next?

CoStar Group Inc. [NASDAQ: CSGP] traded at a high on 06/27/23, posting a 2.40 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $89.92. The company report on June 8, 2023 at 4:00 PM that CoStar Group Named to 20th Anniversary Edition of Forbes Global 2000.

The annual list highlights the world’s largest companies based on their global impact and financial strength.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ: CSGP), a leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information and analytics in the property markets, today was named to Forbes Global 2000 20th Anniversary list, recognizing the company’s global influence and sustained growth.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3876221 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of CoStar Group Inc. stands at 2.66% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.23%.

The market cap for CSGP stock reached $37.24 billion, with 404.49 million shares outstanding and 402.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.13M shares, CSGP reached a trading volume of 3876221 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSGP shares is $87.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSGP stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for CoStar Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CoStar Group Inc. is set at 1.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSGP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSGP in the course of the last twelve months was 100.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 13.20.

How has CSGP stock performed recently?

CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.40. With this latest performance, CSGP shares gained by 16.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSGP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.26 for CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.00, while it was recorded at 87.69 for the last single week of trading, and 75.85 for the last 200 days.

CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

CoStar Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.20 and a Current Ratio set at 13.20.

Earnings analysis for CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSGP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CoStar Group Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP]