Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] stock Downgrade by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $33

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [NYSE: CFG] jumped around 0.52 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $26.08 at the close of the session, up 2.03%. The company report on June 27, 2023 at 2:00 PM that Citizens Partners with The Andy Warhol Museum, Commits $350,000 to The Pop District and The Warhol Academy.

New Partnership Will Empower Diverse Communities Across Pittsburgh through Public Art and Workforce Development.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Citizens today announced its partnership with the world-renowned Andy Warhol Museum to uniquely support Pittsburgh’s diverse arts and culture scene. Building on its long history of community and workforce development support throughout Pittsburgh, Citizens has committed $350,000 to grow The Warhol Academy, expanding fellowship opportunities and fostering the development of emerging artists. The partnership also includes the sponsorship of local artist Mikael Owunna’s year-long public art installation in The Pop District.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. stock is now -33.76% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CFG Stock saw the intraday high of $26.19 and lowest of $25.32 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 44.82, which means current price is +11.60% above from all time high which was touched on 02/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.83M shares, CFG reached a trading volume of 5582067 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CFG shares is $36.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CFG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Citizens Financial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citizens Financial Group Inc. is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for CFG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for CFG in the course of the last twelve months was 4.75.

How has CFG stock performed recently?

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.12. With this latest performance, CFG shares dropped by -2.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CFG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.82 for Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.34, while it was recorded at 26.02 for the last single week of trading, and 35.47 for the last 200 days.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.27. Citizens Financial Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.28.

Return on Total Capital for CFG is now 8.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 71.57. Additionally, CFG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 73.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] managed to generate an average of $109,746 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CFG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citizens Financial Group Inc. go to 0.85%.

Insider trade positions for Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]