Centogene N.V. [CNTG] Stock trading around $1.18 per share: What’s Next?

Centogene N.V. [NASDAQ: CNTG] traded at a high on 06/27/23, posting a 50.82 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.18. The company report on June 27, 2023 at 7:30 AM that CENTOGENE and Lifera, a Biopharma Company Owned by the PIF, Enter Strategic Collaboration – Forming Saudi Arabian Joint Venture to Increase Access to Leading Data-Driven Multiomic Testing and Securing CENTOGENE $30 Million Investment.

Joint Venture (JV) combines CENTOGENE’s global leadership in multiomics with local insight of Lifera, a biopharmaceutical company wholly-owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) based in Riyadh.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

JV focuses on providing state-of-the-art multiomic testing services to patients, health systems, biopharma clients, and research institutions in Saudi Arabia and countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). CENTOGENE today is one of the largest providers of genetic testing services to this market.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 32304251 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Centogene N.V. stands at 12.68% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.93%.

The market cap for CNTG stock reached $31.38 million, with 26.81 million shares outstanding and 10.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 975.17K shares, CNTG reached a trading volume of 32304251 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Centogene N.V. [CNTG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNTG shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNTG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Centogene N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Centogene N.V. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNTG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.49.

How has CNTG stock performed recently?

Centogene N.V. [CNTG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 49.56. With this latest performance, CNTG shares gained by 46.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.63 for Centogene N.V. [CNTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8403, while it was recorded at 0.8853 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9559 for the last 200 days.

Centogene N.V. [CNTG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Centogene N.V. [CNTG] shares currently have an operating margin of -82.72 and a Gross Margin at +28.34. Centogene N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -81.53.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -208.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.24.

Centogene N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Insider trade positions for Centogene N.V. [CNTG]