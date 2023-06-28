Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] stock Downgrade by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $47

Carrier Global Corporation [NYSE: CARR] gained 1.77% or 0.86 points to close at $49.49 with a heavy trading volume of 4387242 shares. The company report on June 22, 2023 at 9:35 AM that Habitat for Humanity International and Carrier Global Corporation collaborate during National Healthy Homes Month to drive access to safe, affordable homes.

This month, Habitat for Humanity International and Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) are collaborating to highlight the way in which access to a healthy, safe and affordable home may foster and improve occupants’ health during National Healthy Homes Month, which takes place annually in June.

Through National Healthy Homes Month, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development seeks to increase awareness of the critical need for healthier and safer housing, with the overall goal of improving the health of individuals and families, with particular focus on vulnerable populations.

It opened the trading session at $48.99, the shares rose to $49.595 and dropped to $48.72, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CARR points out that the company has recorded 18.74% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -49.52% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.92M shares, CARR reached to a volume of 4387242 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CARR shares is $48.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CARR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Carrier Global Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carrier Global Corporation is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for CARR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for CARR in the course of the last twelve months was 35.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for CARR stock

Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.95. With this latest performance, CARR shares gained by 20.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CARR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.59 for Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.78, while it was recorded at 48.45 for the last single week of trading, and 42.60 for the last 200 days.

Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.98 and a Gross Margin at +26.80. Carrier Global Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.31.

Return on Total Capital for CARR is now 24.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 48.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 120.79. Additionally, CARR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 118.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] managed to generate an average of $67,962 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.78.Carrier Global Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CARR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carrier Global Corporation go to 9.87%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]