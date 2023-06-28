Cara Therapeutics Inc. [CARA] fell -67.69% so far this year. What now?

Cara Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: CARA] surged by $0.23 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $4.45 during the day while it closed the day at $3.47. The company report on June 2, 2023 at 6:46 PM that Palo Alto Networks Set to S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P Dow Jones Indices (“S&P DJI”) will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, June 20, to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The U.S. equity markets will be closed on Monday, June 19 in observance of the Juneteenth holiday. The changes ensure each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. All companies moving to the S&P MidCap 400 are more representative of the mid-cap market space, and all companies moving to the S&P SmallCap 600 are more representative of the small-cap market space. The companies being removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 are no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASD:PANW) will replace DISH Network Corp. (NASD:DISH) in the S&P 500, and DISH Network will replace Cutera Inc. (NASD:CUTR) in the S&P SmallCap 600.

Cara Therapeutics Inc. stock has also gained 8.78% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CARA stock has declined by -31.22% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -68.68% and lost -67.69% year-on date.

The market cap for CARA stock reached $171.07 million, with 53.87 million shares outstanding and 45.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 984.90K shares, CARA reached a trading volume of 15247542 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cara Therapeutics Inc. [CARA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CARA shares is $17.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CARA stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Cara Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cara Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for CARA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.32.

CARA stock trade performance evaluation

Cara Therapeutics Inc. [CARA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.78. With this latest performance, CARA shares gained by 5.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CARA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.81 for Cara Therapeutics Inc. [CARA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.75, while it was recorded at 3.40 for the last single week of trading, and 8.12 for the last 200 days.

Cara Therapeutics Inc. [CARA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cara Therapeutics Inc. [CARA] shares currently have an operating margin of -209.08 and a Gross Margin at +82.05. Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -204.16.

Return on Total Capital for CARA is now -44.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -44.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cara Therapeutics Inc. [CARA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.21. Additionally, CARA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cara Therapeutics Inc. [CARA] managed to generate an average of -$806,358 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.30 and a Current Ratio set at 8.60.

Cara Therapeutics Inc. [CARA]: Insider Ownership positions