BofA Securities lifts Terran Orbital Corporation [LLAP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Terran Orbital Corporation [NYSE: LLAP] closed the trading session at $1.40 on 06/27/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.30, while the highest price level was $1.48. The company report on June 26, 2023 at 3:11 PM that Terran Orbital to Present at Jefferies Virtual Space Summit 2023.

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP), a leading manufacturer of satellite products primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries, today announced that it will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Virtual Space Summit Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230626478152/en/.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -11.39 percent and weekly performance of -1.41 percent. The stock has been moved at -6.04 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 12.90 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -16.67 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.61M shares, LLAP reached to a volume of 3899942 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Terran Orbital Corporation [LLAP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LLAP shares is $6.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LLAP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Terran Orbital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Terran Orbital Corporation is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for LLAP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.91.

LLAP stock trade performance evaluation

Terran Orbital Corporation [LLAP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.41. With this latest performance, LLAP shares gained by 12.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LLAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.89 for Terran Orbital Corporation [LLAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5558, while it was recorded at 1.3460 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9992 for the last 200 days.

Terran Orbital Corporation [LLAP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Terran Orbital Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Terran Orbital Corporation [LLAP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LLAP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Terran Orbital Corporation go to 28.00%.

Terran Orbital Corporation [LLAP]: Insider Ownership positions