BofA Securities lifts CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [NYSE: CX] closed the trading session at $7.04 on 06/27/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.865, while the highest price level was $7.10. The company report on March 21, 2023 at 4:04 PM that Statement on the Illegal Occupation of Vulcan’s Property in Mexico.

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC), the nation’s largest producer of construction aggregates, today issued the following statement:.

On Tuesday, March 14, 2023, CEMEX (NYSE:CX), aided by armed Mexican police and military, forcibly entered Vulcan’s port facilities near Playa del Carmen. They are still occupying the property.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 73.83 percent and weekly performance of 0.28 percent. The stock has been moved at 70.46 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 13.00 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 39.96 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.18M shares, CX reached to a volume of 3917958 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CX shares is $7.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for CX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.61.

CX stock trade performance evaluation

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.28. With this latest performance, CX shares gained by 13.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 70.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 80.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.70 for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.47, while it was recorded at 6.94 for the last single week of trading, and 4.99 for the last 200 days.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.02 and a Gross Margin at +29.73. CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.43.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX] managed to generate an average of $247,180 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. go to 13.60%.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX]: Insider Ownership positions