BlackBerry Limited [BB] is 54.91% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

BlackBerry Limited [NYSE: BB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.65% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.02%. The company report on June 27, 2023 at 7:15 PM that BlackBerry Announces Election Results for the Company’s Board of Directors.

– BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) announced today that the eight nominees listed in the company’s management proxy circular, dated May 5, 2023, for the company’s annual and special meeting held on June 27, 2023, were elected as directors to serve until BlackBerry’s next Annual General Meeting (AGM) or until their successors are elected or appointed. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, BB stock dropped by -12.17%. The one-year BlackBerry Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.18. The average equity rating for BB stock is currently 3.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.87 billion, with 581.46 million shares outstanding and 570.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.68M shares, BB stock reached a trading volume of 5848998 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on BlackBerry Limited [BB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BB shares is $5.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BB stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CIBC have made an estimate for BlackBerry Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BlackBerry Limited is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for BB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.75.

BB Stock Performance Analysis:

BlackBerry Limited [BB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.02. With this latest performance, BB shares dropped by -2.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.46 for BlackBerry Limited [BB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.87, while it was recorded at 4.88 for the last single week of trading, and 4.49 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BlackBerry Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BlackBerry Limited [BB] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.15 and a Gross Margin at +49.24. BlackBerry Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -111.89.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -61.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.81.

BlackBerry Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

BlackBerry Limited [BB] Insider Position Details