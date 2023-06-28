Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. [BDTX] Stock trading around $6.18 per share: What’s Next?

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: BDTX] gained 235.87% or 4.34 points to close at $6.18 with a heavy trading volume of 188745528 shares. The company report on June 27, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Black Diamond Therapeutics Announces Initial Dose Escalation Data Demonstrating Anti-Tumor Activity of BDTX-1535 in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients Across Multiple EGFR Mutation Families.

BDTX-1535, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) MasterKey inhibitor, demonstrates clinical proof of activity for MasterKey mutation-targeting approach based on radiographic tumor responses and circulating tumor DNA changes in NSCLC patients with acquired resistance and intrinsic driver EGFR mutations.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Confirmed radiographic partial response by RECIST 1.1 achieved across predicted therapeutic doses in 5 of 12 NSCLC patients in subgroup with measurable disease, who underwent post baseline tumor assessment by RECIST1.1; one additional patient demonstrated unconfirmed PR awaiting confirmation, while the remaining six patients had stable disease.

The daily chart for BDTX points out that the company has recorded 368.18% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 61.83K shares, BDTX reached to a volume of 188745528 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. [BDTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BDTX shares is $6.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BDTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.52 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.76.

Trading performance analysis for BDTX stock

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. [BDTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 205.94. With this latest performance, BDTX shares gained by 257.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 368.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 172.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BDTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 88.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 92.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 85.62 for Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. [BDTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9200, while it was recorded at 2.7200 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0200 for the last 200 days.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. [BDTX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.40 and a Current Ratio set at 8.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. [BDTX]