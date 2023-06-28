B2Gold Corp. [BTG] moved down -1.69: Why It’s Important

B2Gold Corp. [AMEX: BTG] traded at a low on 06/27/23, posting a -1.69 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $3.50. The company report on June 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM that B2Gold Announces Voting Results from its 2023 Annual General and Special Meeting.

Shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favour of all items of business before the Meeting. The nine director nominees listed in B2Gold’s Management Information Circular (“the “Circular”) dated May 15, 2023, were elected as directors of B2Gold to hold office for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed. Detailed results of the vote for each director are set out below:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4563835 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of B2Gold Corp. stands at 2.91% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.71%.

The market cap for BTG stock reached $4.53 billion, with 1.29 billion shares outstanding and 1.28 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.44M shares, BTG reached a trading volume of 4563835 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about B2Gold Corp. [BTG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTG shares is $4.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTG stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for B2Gold Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for B2Gold Corp. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24.

How has BTG stock performed recently?

B2Gold Corp. [BTG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.57. With this latest performance, BTG shares dropped by -5.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.38 for B2Gold Corp. [BTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.89, while it was recorded at 3.53 for the last single week of trading, and 3.62 for the last 200 days.

B2Gold Corp. [BTG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and B2Gold Corp. [BTG] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.14 and a Gross Margin at +34.88. B2Gold Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.60.

Return on Total Capital for BTG is now 16.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, B2Gold Corp. [BTG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.90. Additionally, BTG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.36.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 40.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.

Earnings analysis for B2Gold Corp. [BTG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BTG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for B2Gold Corp. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for B2Gold Corp. [BTG]