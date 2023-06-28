Auddia Inc. [AUUD] moved down -1.00: Why It’s Important

Auddia Inc. [NASDAQ: AUUD] loss -1.00% or 0.0 points to close at $0.45 with a heavy trading volume of 16445075 shares. The company report on June 27, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Auddia Announces Breakthrough in AI and Natural Language Processing Technology for Podcasts.

Auddia Engineers Have Successfully Combined Natural Language Processing and the Company’s AI Audio-classification Algorithm to Create a New AI Model.

The New Model can be Applied to Podcasts to Deliver Ad-free Listening in Exchange for a Micropayment Shared With Creators.

It opened the trading session at $0.497, the shares rose to $0.54 and dropped to $0.4313, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AUUD points out that the company has recorded -57.16% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -18.42% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.85M shares, AUUD reached to a volume of 16445075 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Auddia Inc. [AUUD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUUD shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUUD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Auddia Inc. is set at 0.12 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

Trading performance analysis for AUUD stock

Auddia Inc. [AUUD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.84. With this latest performance, AUUD shares dropped by -12.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUUD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.08 for Auddia Inc. [AUUD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4877, while it was recorded at 0.4598 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9551 for the last 200 days.

Auddia Inc. [AUUD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -104.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -87.61.

Auddia Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

