Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. [ASTI] Is Currently 25.89 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: ASTI] jumped around 0.02 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.14 at the close of the session, up 25.89%. The company report on May 15, 2023 at 5:24 PM that Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

“During the quarter, we took decisive actions to reposition the Company as a leader in thin-film solar and made important progress towards commercializing our technology,” said Paul Warley, CEO of Ascent Solar Technologies. “We are excited about the recent acquisition of Flisom AG’s Swiss manufacturing assets, which tripled our production capacity and allow us to fulfill existing customer contracts in the luxury goods and building-integrated PV markets.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. stock is now -91.11% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ASTI Stock saw the intraday high of $0.147 and lowest of $0.1151 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 18.01, which means current price is +41.37% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.57M shares, ASTI reached a trading volume of 5632062 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. [ASTI]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.90.

How has ASTI stock performed recently?

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. [ASTI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.75. With this latest performance, ASTI shares dropped by -0.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -90.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.83 for Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. [ASTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1856, while it was recorded at 0.1216 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6995 for the last 200 days.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. [ASTI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. [ASTI] shares currently have an operating margin of -1394.81 and a Gross Margin at -70.68. Ascent Solar Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1615.55.

Return on Total Capital for ASTI is now -134.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -168.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2,255.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -116.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. [ASTI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 219.82. Additionally, ASTI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 198.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. [ASTI] managed to generate an average of -$318,624 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 47.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Ascent Solar Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Insider trade positions for Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. [ASTI]