Amkor Technology Inc. [AMKR] moved up 11.42: Why It’s Important

Amkor Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: AMKR] closed the trading session at $29.37 on 06/27/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $26.46, while the highest price level was $29.63. The company report on June 13, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Amkor Advanced Packaging Enables the Car of the Future.

Amkor Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMKR), a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and test services and the #1 automotive OSAT, is innovating advanced packaging to enable the car of the future.

The evolution of the enhanced automotive experience has been dramatic over the past few years—a rise evidenced in car-related semiconductor sales. In 2015, the auto semiconductor market was approximately $30B. Since then, it has more than doubled to $68B in 2022 and is expected to continue to grow over the next few years at a mid-teens compound annual growth rate—representing one of the highest growth segments in the semiconductor industry. This increase is driven by higher demand for autonomous functionality, digital control systems, and vehicle electrification. As the leading automotive OSAT with more than 40 years of automotive experience and a broad geographic footprint supporting global and enabling regional supply chains, Amkor is well positioned to capture growth from the acceleration of semiconductor content in cars.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 22.48 percent and weekly performance of 9.63 percent. The stock has been moved at 19.63 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 21.92 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 14.28 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 864.95K shares, AMKR reached to a volume of 3778231 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Amkor Technology Inc. [AMKR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMKR shares is $29.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMKR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Amkor Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amkor Technology Inc. is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMKR in the course of the last twelve months was 35.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Amkor Technology Inc. [AMKR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.63. With this latest performance, AMKR shares gained by 21.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 69.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.00 for Amkor Technology Inc. [AMKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.00, while it was recorded at 26.80 for the last single week of trading, and 24.30 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amkor Technology Inc. [AMKR] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.65 and a Gross Margin at +18.75. Amkor Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.80.

Return on Total Capital for AMKR is now 18.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.04. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Amkor Technology Inc. [AMKR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.59. Additionally, AMKR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amkor Technology Inc. [AMKR] managed to generate an average of $24,467 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.10.Amkor Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Amkor Technology Inc. [AMKR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMKR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amkor Technology Inc. go to -10.22%.

