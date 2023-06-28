American Equity Investment Life Holding Company [AEL] is 15.87% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company [NYSE: AEL] gained 17.21% on the last trading session, reaching $52.86 price per share at the time. The company report on June 27, 2023 at 6:30 AM that AEL Confirms Receipt of Acquisition Proposal From Brookfield Reinsurance.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (“American Equity”) (NYSE: AEL), a leading issuer of fixed index annuities (FIAs), today issued the following statement regarding the acquisition proposal it received from Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (“Brookfield Reinsurance”):.

“American Equity’s Board of Directors today confirmed that it has received a proposal from Brookfield Reinsurance to acquire all outstanding shares of American Equity that Brookfield Reinsurance does not already own for $55.00 per share comprised of $38.85 per share in cash and $16.15 per share in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE, TSX: BAM) (“BAM”) Class A limited voting shares (the “BAM Shares”), based on the unaffected 90-day volume-weighted average price as of June 23, 2023. The number of BAM Shares to be issued at closing is subject to adjustment, which will result in the aggregate value of the consideration as of the closing of the transaction being not less than $54.00 and not greater than $56.50 per share based on BAM’s stock price shortly preceding the closing. The American Equity Board has granted Brookfield Reinsurance a limited waiver of Brookfield Reinsurance’s standstill obligation under its existing investment agreement with American Equity to permit Brookfield Reinsurance to make this proposal.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company represents 83.42 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.08 billion with the latest information. AEL stock price has been found in the range of $52.49 to $53.68.

If compared to the average trading volume of 585.94K shares, AEL reached a trading volume of 4819368 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about American Equity Investment Life Holding Company [AEL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEL shares is $46.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for American Equity Investment Life Holding Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Equity Investment Life Holding Company is set at 1.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 35.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEL in the course of the last twelve months was 1.48.

Trading performance analysis for AEL stock

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company [AEL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.82. With this latest performance, AEL shares gained by 32.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.92 for American Equity Investment Life Holding Company [AEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.11, while it was recorded at 44.45 for the last single week of trading, and 40.53 for the last 200 days.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company [AEL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Equity Investment Life Holding Company [AEL] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.03. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +32.40.

Return on Total Capital for AEL is now 48.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.33. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Equity Investment Life Holding Company [AEL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.48. Additionally, AEL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Equity Investment Life Holding Company [AEL] managed to generate an average of $1,453,505 per employee.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company [AEL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Equity Investment Life Holding Company go to 26.81%.

An analysis of insider ownership at American Equity Investment Life Holding Company [AEL]