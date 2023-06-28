Altimmune Inc. [ALT] Revenue clocked in at $-0.08 million, down -77.57% YTD: What’s Next?

Altimmune Inc. [NASDAQ: ALT] traded at a high on 06/27/23, posting a 6.96 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.69. The company report on June 16, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Altimmune to Participate in the Healthcare Virtual Conference Presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest on Tuesday, June 20th, 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4055234 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Altimmune Inc. stands at 8.75% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.44%.

The market cap for ALT stock reached $183.17 million, with 50.13 million shares outstanding and 48.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.07M shares, ALT reached a trading volume of 4055234 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Altimmune Inc. [ALT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALT shares is $25.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALT stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Altimmune Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altimmune Inc. is set at 0.26 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.34.

How has ALT stock performed recently?

Altimmune Inc. [ALT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.56. With this latest performance, ALT shares dropped by -12.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -76.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.63 for Altimmune Inc. [ALT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.59, while it was recorded at 3.88 for the last single week of trading, and 9.71 for the last 200 days.

Altimmune Inc. [ALT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ALT is now -45.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -43.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Altimmune Inc. [ALT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.61. Additionally, ALT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Altimmune Inc. [ALT] managed to generate an average of -$1,629,096 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is -0.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Altimmune Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.60 and a Current Ratio set at 11.60.

Insider trade positions for Altimmune Inc. [ALT]