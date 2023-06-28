Alcoa Corporation [AA] Revenue clocked in at $11.83 billion, down -24.28% YTD: What’s Next?

Alcoa Corporation [NYSE: AA] surged by $1.44 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $34.525 during the day while it closed the day at $34.43. The company report on June 22, 2023 at 4:17 PM that Alcoa’s 2022 Sustainability Report Highlights ESG Progress.

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) has issued its 2022 Sustainability Report, which details the Company’s continued progress on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives.

The report is available on the sustainability section of Alcoa’s web site at www.alcoa.com/sustainability.

Alcoa Corporation stock has also gained 0.61% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AA stock has declined by -14.18% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -21.48% and lost -24.28% year-on date.

The market cap for AA stock reached $6.42 billion, with 178.00 million shares outstanding and 175.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.43M shares, AA reached a trading volume of 4127022 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Alcoa Corporation [AA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AA shares is $45.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Alcoa Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alcoa Corporation is set at 1.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for AA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for AA in the course of the last twelve months was 100.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

AA stock trade performance evaluation

Alcoa Corporation [AA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.61. With this latest performance, AA shares gained by 1.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.26 for Alcoa Corporation [AA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.79, while it was recorded at 33.72 for the last single week of trading, and 42.71 for the last 200 days.

Alcoa Corporation [AA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alcoa Corporation [AA] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.30 and a Gross Margin at +15.15. Alcoa Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.96.

Return on Total Capital for AA is now 20.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alcoa Corporation [AA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.35. Additionally, AA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alcoa Corporation [AA] managed to generate an average of -$9,389 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.Alcoa Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Alcoa Corporation [AA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alcoa Corporation go to 12.30%.

Alcoa Corporation [AA]: Insider Ownership positions