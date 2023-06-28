Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] is 49.58% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Airbnb Inc. [NASDAQ: ABNB] surged by $4.76 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $128.17 during the day while it closed the day at $127.89. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Airbnb Announces First Quarter 2023 Results.

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) has posted a shareholder letter containing its first quarter 2023 financial results on its Investor Relations website at https://investors.airbnb.com.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Airbnb will host an audio webcast to discuss its results at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET today. The link to the webcast will be made available on the Investor Relations website at https://investors.airbnb.com.

Airbnb Inc. stock has also gained 1.14% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ABNB stock has inclined by 8.46% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 50.69% and gained 49.58% year-on date.

The market cap for ABNB stock reached $81.46 billion, with 634.00 million shares outstanding and 392.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.44M shares, ABNB reached a trading volume of 4503641 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABNB shares is $128.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABNB stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Airbnb Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Airbnb Inc. is set at 4.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABNB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABNB in the course of the last twelve months was 21.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

ABNB stock trade performance evaluation

Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.14. With this latest performance, ABNB shares gained by 22.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.71 for Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 116.76, while it was recorded at 126.23 for the last single week of trading, and 110.70 for the last 200 days.

Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.37 and a Gross Margin at +69.76. Airbnb Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.54.

Return on Total Capital for ABNB is now 24.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 36.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 42.10. Additionally, ABNB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 41.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] managed to generate an average of $277,933 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 49.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.Airbnb Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABNB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Airbnb Inc. go to 18.80%.

Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]: Insider Ownership positions